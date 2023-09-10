Maura Derrane ‘nervous’ as she takes over Ryan Tubridy’s RTÉ Radio One slot

“I’ve never presented radio before so I am very, very nervous but I am extremely excited. So listen in!”

Maura Derrane will present the Nine O'Clock show on RTÉ Radio 1 from Monday: Photo: David Conachy

Maura Derrane will take over Ryan Tubridy’s RTÉ Radio One slot for the next two weeks.

The programme, renamed The Nine O’Clock Show, has been presented by Oliver Callan and Brendan Courtney since Tubridy’s departure over the summer.

Maura will step in as temporary host from 9am on Monday while Oliver works on the latest season of his show Callan’s Kicks.

He revealed the news at the end of Friday’s show, saying: I'm going to be unavailable for the next couple of weeks, so Maura Derrane will be the presenter. She will be here for a fortnight."

“We know her well, of course - oodles of experience doing live telly - but I believe this is her first foray into live radio.

“She'll be grand - it's Maura, without the Daithí!" referencing the Today Show host’s longtime TV co-presenter, Daithí Ó Sé.

"It's going to be Maura Derrane unleashed, perhaps, so give her a big welcome when she comes here on Monday,” he added.

The comic then explained that both he and Brendan Courtney will take over from Maura until a permanent replacement is found, saying: "Brendan Courtney and myself will return, separately, to continue the hour as the days curl into October."

Maura took to Instagram on Friday to confirm the news, telling her followers: "Hi guys. I have news for you.

"I am sitting here in RTÉ Radio One. I will be presenting The Nine O'Clock Show on RTÉ Radio One for the next two weeks. This is my mic; these are my headphones.

“I’ve never presented radio before so I am very, very nervous but I am extremely excited. So listen in!"

It comes after the 53-year-old spoke about feeling “sad” to see Tubridy leave RTÉ.

She said: “I’ve been on the Late Late Show a couple of times and Ryan is a nice guy. He’s a very experienced broadcaster… everyone was looking at it. I was looking at it like you were looking at it like a regular person’s perspective not having known anything.”

“It was a shock to me as it was to anyone else. I didn’t know anything about it. It’s sad. I think it is sad.

“Everything is sad that a broadcaster like Ryan is gone out of the mix but whatever he does he will do really well at it. I think it is sad the way it all ended up.”