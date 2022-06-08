Matthew MacNabb reveals plans to move to Spain without girlfriend Laura Nolan

The Downpatrick native is relocating to Marbella for the summer months to focus on his fitness and exercise content on social media

Former Love Island star Matthew MacNabb has revealed that he plans to move to Spain later this month.

The Downpatrick native, who graced our screens in the villa last summer, is relocating to Marbella for the summer months to focus on his fitness and exercise content on social media.

Speaking at the official Love Island launch earlier this week about his big decision, the reality star explained: “It’s good for the fitness content and fitness community, and the weather obviously I love.”

Matthew said that he will be working between Ireland and Marbella and has scheduled lots of visits with his girlfriend Laura Nolan, who he met on Dancing with the Stars earlier this year.

However, he said that the pair have no plans to move in together just yet as her work is still based in Dublin.

“I’ll be back and forth, I think it’s just a good base and I want to try it out,” he said.

“Laura will be back and forth as well. She’s got plans so we’ll see what happens; it’s all a bit up in the air. She’s coming over on the 28th of June when I leave and then she has to come back for some show thing she has on, and then we’ll see after that.”

It comes after Matthew revealed that he and Laura hid their relationship for almost three months when they were paired up on the RTÉ competition show.

He admitted that their romance began much earlier than they let on.

“It was on week one. I am a smooth operator when I want to be [laughs]. We got on instantly, we connected very well. One thing led to another for us,” he told RSVP Live.

"Basically, the way we wanted to do it is that we wanted to keep it private because we didn't want to make it [the Dancing with the Stars journey] about us.”

He continued: “We wanted to make it about being on the show and it would have been unfair on the other contestants.

"Also, I wanted to belittle the relationship in a way because I didn't know if it was going to work.”

But things shifted when Matthew and Laura shared a kiss on live TV during the semi-finals.

“Obviously the more time we spent together it changed and I think when I kissed her on the dancefloor, I was just like ‘Yes.’”