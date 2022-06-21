Matthew MacNabb and girlfriend Laura Nolan move to sunny Marbella for the summer

The couple landed in Marbella on Monday.

Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan pictured at the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2022 at The Marker Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Former Love Island star Matthew MacNabb and his dancer girlfriend Laura Nolan have officially moved to Spain.

The pair began their romance when they were paired up on Dancing With The Stars earlier this year and are now taking their relationship to the next level.

Downpatrick native Matthew announced the move earlier this month and the couple finally landed in Marbella on Monday, sharing some views from their balcony as the sun set for the evening.

Matthew said that he plans to focus on creating fitness and exercise content while living abroad and shared that they have their Spanish apartment until September.

“I know a lot of the fitness community and I love fitness and that’s what I’ll be doing. It’s part of the reason why I’m going over there,” he told sundayworld.com.

“I actually bumped into Rob Lipsett on the street here in Dublin last week. We’re going to meet up over there and do a bit of content.

“I’m excited. It’s going to be a lot of fun. You’ve got the sun; you’ve got the weights.”

Laura chimed in: “And he’s of course going to be dancing with me!”

But Matthew was keen to leave his dancing career behind him in Ireland, saying: “Maybe the lifting part of the dance, I’d do that part.”

Laura explained that the pair will be travelling home from Spain quite frequently and said that she will be back in Dublin again this Saturday for work after only five days away while Matthew will return next week.

“We’re going to make our base between Marbella and Dublin. For me, it will be more back and forth but Matthew will be more stable over there but it’s exciting. It’s nice to be able to go over and get some sun when it’s so cloudy here,” she said.