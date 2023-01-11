Mary Kennedy admits she felt anxious moving out of her family home

The TV presenter recently left her home of 20 years as it just became too big – leaving it in the hands of a young family

Mary Kennedy (68) has confessed she felt anxious moving away from her family home in south Dublin.

The TV presenter recently left her home of 20 years as it just became big – leaving it in the hands of a young family.

"There is no avoiding the sense of anxiety when you are leaving because you don’t know you are going to settle in easily or settle in well to the new place until you do.

"I think change is good, it has been certainly good for me,” she recently told RSVP.

The new house is just 1km from her old cul de sac and Mary is delighted with the move.

"I am still in the same parish and neighbourhood and I have already had my friends from the cul de sac up for an evening.

"The house is new, bright and warm,” she said.

"I am surrounded by some young families and one of my former Dancing with the Stars colleagues Ryan Andrews lives just across the road from me."

"The move has been energising and invigorating. I love gardening and I am looking forward to taking on the garden.

"A young family has moved into my old house, which is nice to see,” she told RSVP.

"The house just got too big for me and the garden got too much and I didn’t want to be in it when I wasn’t able to manage it."

She revealed her grandchildren and her own children love the new place.

"They just love it. My daughter Eva, who lives in Limerick, is up with me at the minute. I needed to have bedrooms for her and her kids when they came to visit,” she said.

"There is a little playground outside the house and Eva’s children think it is Nana's playground.”

Originally from Clondalkin, the presenter settled into Knocklyon with her “wonderful neighbours,” she told Independent.ie last year.

"Besides my focus is here because my family is here — my brothers, my kids, my friends and partner are all in Dublin,” she said.

"It will be emotional parting with it,” she admitted ahead of the move. “But sometimes change is good.”

The massive four-bedroom house had seen the birthday parties of her children throughout the years – and even wedding celebrations.

“They were unreal events,” recalls Mary. “One took place in November and it was indoors and you couldn’t move from one side of the kitchen to the other, but it was fab.

"The other was in August and we were able to use the conservatory and the deck at the back of the house.”