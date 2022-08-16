Marty Whelan ‘honoured’ as fan gets his face tattooed on his leg
RTÉ star Marty Whelan has said that he’s “honoured” that a fan got a tattoo of his face after losing a bet.
Twitter user Phil O’Kelly had the social media platform in stitches this week with his story of committing to a tattoo of the broadcaster on his thigh after a Fantasy Football face-off went awry.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Phil and his friend had decided that whoever's Fantasy Football team scored the most points for the 2021-2022 season would be crowned the winner and could decide what tattoo the loser would get.
The loser, however, could decide where the ink would go, but the tattoo had to be larger than a €2 coin.
“There were no shortage of suggestions for pictures of Marty. The man, after all, is extremely photogenic...” Phil tweeted, but he eventually settled on a photo of the “legend” himself posing with an RTÉ Lyric FM microphone.
He reached out to tattoo artist Kit in Live Fast Tattoos in Temple Bar's Eustace Street to commission the piece.
"His first guess was Betty White (which would have also been pretty cool!) but when I told him it was a Marty party, he was loving it", he said.
After three and a half hours, Phil walked out of the tattoo studio with a 9-inch tattoo of Marty Whelan’s face on his thigh.
Read more
“At the start I told him the most important thing was to capture his smile (I definitely didn't want a grumpy Marty on my leg forever more), and Kit absolutely nailed it,” he wrote.
“The pic will only get better as it settles down too,” he added as he shared a photo of the incredibly detailed fresh tattoo.
A confused Marty took to Twitter on Monday to say: “I’m getting a lot of messages that I have been immortalised as a tattoo. What’s all this about...?”
However, once he’d finally set his eyes on the unusual tribute, the broadcaster was delighted.
He wrote: “I'm strangely flattered, such bravery... I'm honoured to be on Phil's leg... forever".
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder