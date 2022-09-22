Marty Party Panto… oh yes it is: Marty Morrissey lands role in Snow White at National Stadium

Marty Morrissey has just revealed the exciting news that he will take to the stage in Dublin

RTE GAA commentator Marty Morrissey has just revealed the exciting news that he will take to the stage in The National Stadium Dublin, in this year’s spectacular pantomime Snow White & Sammy and Buffy.

The much loved RTE star will bring his exuberant personality into frame as The Magic Mirror. He will do battle with popular comedienne Katherine Lynch as The Wicked Queen in Alan Hughes’ beloved annual panto…formerly known as The Cheerios panto.

Speaking today Marty said, "I'm so delighted to be playing The Magic Mirror in Snow White at The National Stadium. Panto is a great family tradition and I can't wait to bring a bit of the Marty party magic to the part.

"Karl sent me over some footage of the previous pantos and It looked spectacular. I was laughing so much that when they asked me to be in Snow White I couldn't resist saying Oh Yes I will."

Karl Broderick who writes and produces the panto says, “It’s a real privilege to have Marty on board.

"We really wanted a star who makes you smile when you think of him..and that’s Marty. He has this great reputation for being up for the craic and we all need that these days…our audience is going to love it.”

The National Stadium is the new home for this panto after the Tivoli theatre was turned into a hotel.

Marty, dressed like a mirror ball, wouldn’t look out of place on Dancing with the stars; in which he was a contestant in 2018.

He will be in good company as this Hughes & Broderick’s panto has long been considered the funniest panto around with one critic calling it the Countrys Best Panto and saying that the gags are genius.

Marty role is filmed as the Magic Mirror and not live but he still has some of the funniest moments in the panto!

Snow White begins on Dec. 13th at The National Stadium.

Tickets available from €16 at www.panto.ie and 01 906 0111.