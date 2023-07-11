Marty Morrissey’s broadcasting pal Bernard O’Shea says ‘I’ve never gotten a car from anyone’

Comedian Bernard says he didn’t get a Renault deal

Comedian Bernard O’Shea insists he was not given a car from Renault — unlike his broadcasting pal Marty Morrissey — for an on-the-road TV series the pair made together.

Marty confessed earlier this week that he was given a ‘loan’ of a car from Renault over a five-year period and only gave it back on June 23 in the wake of the current ‘RTEgate’ crisis.

“I have never gotten a car from anyone,” Bernard (44) insisted to the Sunday World.

“As far as I do know, that show is sponsored by Renault, so it would have been a car – some shows are allowed product placement.”

He and Marty co-hosted two series of Marty & Bernard’s Big Adventure, in which they travelled the country and hung out with various community groups.

“Nobody, as far as I know – I certainly didn’t – I’m nearly 100 per cent sure nobody got a car because of it, or got the loan of a car or anything from it,” said Bernard.

“It wouldn’t have been how it worked. I would have been working for a production company, it wouldn’t be a thing. That’s what I remember.”

The Laois man laughed when asked what car he drives.

“How dare you!” he joked. “I’m a contractor. I was a contractor. I don’t have a car deal and I’ve never had a car deal.

“My God. I have never had a car deal in my life. Every automobile I have bought myself, and, no, I don’t drive a Renault.”

In a statement about the Marty car controversy to the Sunday World, RTE said: “Renault supplied a car for filming for Marty & Bernard’s Big Adventure, Series 2. The Product Placement (PP) bug was included on the series, there was no sponsorship agreement.”

Asked if the car supplied for the TV show was the same one Marty had on loan, the spokesperson bluntly replied: “No.”

When we asked what type of financial arrangement was made with Renault for product placing on the series, they elaborated: “‘There was a fee to product place the car in the series following strict BAI [Broadcasting Authority of Ireland] guidelines, editorially appropriate and no undue prominence.”

Marty said in a statement earlier this week that since 2017 he was asked to MC about 12 functions, sponsored by Renault, which involved high-profile GAA players and he was given a loan of a car since then.

He said that since the recent controversy within RTE arose, he had reflected on the matter.

“I concluded that it had been an error of judgement on my part to accept the use of the car. I returned it voluntarily to Renault on Friday, 23 June,” he said.

Bernard – who rose to stardom on the satirical sketch show The Republic of Telly, co-hosted Breakfast Republic with Jennifer Zamparelli and Keith Walsh and appeared on the 2018 series of Dancing With The Stars – admits his heart goes out to Marty.

“The only thing I know is what’s in the papers and the only thing I know about Marty – because I haven’t been talking to him – is the statement he released, because he’d be busy with GAA stuff, with the matches coming up,” he explained.

“Look, Marty is a good friend, and I’m sure I will get to talk to him soon and see how he’s getting on. We talk on and off, because this is an extremely busy time for him.” ​

Father-of-three Bernard said there will have to be a “huge overhaul” in RTE after recent revelations.

“It certainly looks like there’s going to be an awful lot of work there to be done to put the trust back with the public,” he said, before stressing that he was not paid the huge sums that some of the RTE ‘talent’ were given.