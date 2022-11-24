Marty Morrissey tells of women chanting his name after climbing on van roof
He also teaches fellow guest Anne Robinson some impressive hurling moves and speaks out about the time he had so-called “transient global amnesia”.
Marty Morrissey will tell Angela Scanlon about the time a group of women climbed on top of a van for him in a new interview this weekend.
RTÉ's finest “babe magnet” will spill the beans about how the fans hijacked an OB van chanting his name on the latest episode of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything.
Meanwhile, Anne Robinson talks about getting a facelift, why it's so important for women not to learn how to iron and reveals some of her most scathing put downs.
In a hilarious moment, she is also confronted by an audience member who previously appeared on The Weakest Link and who demands an apology from Anne.
And 2fm host Carl Mullan tells Angela that applying to be a Rose of Tralee escort is tougher than joining MI5 and how the Rose boot camp had them digging holes to be used as toilets.
Carl also confronts Marty about why he’s not a fan of his book and reveals his dad sometimes laughs so hard that he faints.
Curl up on the couch this Saturday night, November 26, and join Angela and her trio of celeb guests for lots of chatter and chuckles for the seventh episode of Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything on RTÉ One at 9.45pm.
The eight-part series runs until December 3.
