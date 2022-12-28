Martin King and Jenny McCarthy ‘beyond thrilled’ as son gets engaged

Jenny shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers this week.

Ireland AM host Martin King and his wife Jenny McCarthy have said that they’re “beyond thrilled” as their son has gotten engaged.

Jenny shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers this week, announcing that the couple’s son James had popped the question to his partner Shauna.

Sharing a photo of the pair wearing matching Christmas pyjamas as Shauna flaunted her engagement ring, she wrote: “HUGE celebrations in our house today! Our son James and Shauna got engaged. We are beyond thrilled.”

Martin also shared the Instagram story to his account.

The Virgin Media presenter and his photographer wife Jenny celebrated their eldest son Dean’s wedding earlier this year.

The groom tied the knot with his long-term love Alison at the Killashee Hotel in Co Kildare back in June with their two children in attendance.

Sharing a photo of herself and Martin at the wedding at the time, Jenny wrote: “And our son is married.”

Later adding images and a video on Instagram, proud mum Jenny told of their emotional day.

“Our son got married yesterday to the love of his life, Alison. Our hearts are just filled with love today. But when the incredibly talented Richard from @bigday.ie sent this video to us this morning, we cried all over again,” she wrote.

“Their adorable little boy Aaron carried his new baby sister Mia up the aisle, and read a beautiful poem and there wasn’t a dry eye in the room. What an incredible day, our first child getting married. Memories captured forever.”

Sharing the video, Virgin Media star Martin added: “And our son is married. What an incredible day of absolute love and kindness.”

In the video Dean and Alison’s son Aaron can be heard reciting a poem as his parents tied the knot.

Jenny, who has a lot of experience of weddings having photographed many over the years, helped organise the couple’s big day and will no doubt help out when James and Shauna get married in the future.