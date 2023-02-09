Mark Feehily joins Westlife onstage for first gig since health battle

The Sligo native was suddenly hospitalised back in November after being struck down with an acute case of pneumonia.

Mark Feehily has taken to social media to celebrate his Westlife return following an illness.

The Sligo native was suddenly hospitalised back in November after being struck down with an acute case of pneumonia less than two hours before the band were due to perform in Newcastle.

His bandmates Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, and Kian Egan had no choice but to go onstage as a trio for the first time in their 22 years together.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Mark announced that he was returning to the stage after almost three months of recovery.

“Indonesia we are on the way! Quick cup of tea before a long flight - can’t wait to see you all very soon,” he told his followers.

Shortly before the concert in Jakarta, the singer was overcome with excitement as he showed off his stage outfit and wiggled his microphone towards the camera.

“First show back, here we goooo!!” he wrote.

He later popped onto his Instagram stories to share a post-show selfie, ticking his first show of 2023 off the list.

And in another post, Mark gushed that it was “seriously so amazing” to be reunited with his bandmates as he shared a behind-the-scenes video from their soundcheck earlier in the day.

The clip saw Mark effortlessly hit his high notes in Flying Without Wings although he admitted he was “nervous” to sing the hit song after so long.

“Was seriously so amazing to be back on stage with the three lads tonight! @kianegan @shanefilanofficial @nickybyrneinsta,” the father-of-one wrote.

“Here’s a little sneaky peak of the soundcheck, I was nervous trying out FWW for the first time in ages but sometimes if you ride the wave properly those nerves can turn into emotion!

“Indonesia you were awesome,” he added.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to welcome his return, with fellow musician Lyra leading the tribute, writing: “Yessss, he is back where he belongs”.

One enthusiastic Westlife fan said: “Missed you SO much Marky!!!! NAILED IT, as always! LOVE YOU!!!”

Another wrote: “So good to hear your voice once again, back where you belong”.

While a third chimed in: “OMG It's sooo good to have you back on that stage. And I'm so relieved you can still do that outstanding highnote. So, so happy for you. Have a wonderful time. Lots of love.”