Margot Robbie raves about Nicola Coughlan and Ireland at Barbie premiere

The European premiere of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie took place in London on Wednesday night.

Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie heaped praise on the Emerald Isle and our very own Irish Barbie Nicola Coughlan in London last night.

The star studded premiere of the much-anticipated movie took place in the iconic Leicester Square venue in the English capital.

"Nicola being in the movie is another just icing on the cake for the Barbie movie we're so lucky,” Margot said.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood superstar had high words for our country too.

“Isn't she just the best? I told you today, I just love, I love Ireland, I love the Irish," she added.

Derry Girls actress Nicola has landed a role in one of the biggest films of the year, which comes out in cinemas on Friday July 21.

A blurb for the hotly anticipated flick says: “Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.”

The film also stars Ryan Gosling in the role of the iconic, Ken and was made by Warner Bros. at a cost of $145m, who described the release as a “journey of self discovery.”


