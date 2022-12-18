Mamma Mia 3 in the works as director hints at new film

here we go again

here we go again |

"I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn't it be lovely?”

Fans of Mamma Mia have fuelled plans for a third instalment of the ABBA-inspired musical films, the director has revealed.

After two successful movies that “made an enormous amount of money,” another movie could be on the cards.

"Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy,” said director of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Ol Parker.

Speaking to Screenrant, he confessed: “That's all I can say.

"The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount too.

"I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn't it be lovely?”

The first Mamma Mia! movie was a roaring success when it came to cinemas in 2008, making over $611 million globally.

Starring Meryl Streep, Mirande Seyfriend, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan and more, the star-studded ABBA musical was beloved.

Ten years later, the sequel arrived and made €402 million in the box office, proving director Ol Parker’s claims that the films “made an enormous amount of money”.

In 2020, Judy Craymer, the producer of both films made it to the Queen’s Birthday Honours list and was made a CBE.

She revealed that during lockdown she had been contemplating what is next for the world of Mamma Mia and said: “There have been things.

"There is recently the thought of another movie and I know people would love one and some people I’m sure wouldn’t’ love one!

“But I love working with the material and we’ll see. I can’t believe three years ago we were all carousing on an island in Croatia pretending to be in Greece and 500 crew and all having a great time, it definitely wouldn’t’ happen now but it’s something that I’m definitely thinking about and furthering the Mamma Mia shows and I have a couple of movies, nothing to do with Mamma Mia, in development.”