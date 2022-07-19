Makeup artist Aimee Connolly and fiancé John throw engagement party in Dublin

The Sculpted By Aimee founder announced earlier this month that her partner John Greene had proposed on their holiday to Mexico.

Makeup artist Aimee Connolly has shared some snaps from her engagement party in Dublin over the weekend.

The Sculpted By Aimee founder announced earlier this month that her partner John Greene had proposed on their holiday to Mexico.

The couple marked the occasion by throwing a party in House Dublin on Leeson Street, where they were joined by their family and friends for the evening.

RTÉ star James Patrice and beauty blogger Mark Rogers attended the festivities, along with a host of Aimee’s closest gal pals.

The Dubliner shared some photos from the evening with her Instagram followers, which included a snap of her and John posing beside some bottles of Moet that had been lit with sparklers as well as a picture of her holding a giant bouquet of white roses.

Captioning the photo, Aimee wrote: “Got to celebrate with some of the best last night. No feeling like it!”

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section to further congratulate the happy couple.

Bonnie Ryan left a series of heart emojis for her fellow makeup artist, while another person wrote: “Congrats again girlie. Nothing beats the love bubble”

Another well wisher said: “Huge congrats - you are beaming.”

Aimee and her fiancé John at their engagement party in House Dublin. Photo: Instagram

Aimee shared her exciting engagement news at the start of the month with some photos of her and John enjoying the Mexico sunset.

She showed off her gorgeous new rock before the pair shared a kiss together in front of the camera.

“Last night while waiting on the sunset in Holbox, I said yes,” she captioned the post.

Irish influencer Louise Cooney commented: “Oh my Goddd! Congrats.”

James Patrice wrote: “YESSSSSSSSSSS.. Absolutely fabulous.”

Muireann O'Connell added: “Ahh Aimee! Huge congratulations to you and John!!! This is fab!

And Angela Scanlon chimed in: “Aghhhhh congrats beauty. x”

Aimee launched her cosmetics brand in 2016, and sells a range of makeup brushes, palettes, lipsticks, lashes, foundations, and instant tan.