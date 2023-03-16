Made in Chelsea star Nicola Hughes shares snaps of daughter’s Dublin Christening

The proud parents posed with their almost five-month-old in the Dublin church.

Made in Chelsea star Nicola Hughes (32) has shared adorable snaps of her daughter’s Christening in Dublin this week.

The Irish model shared a series of black-and-white snaps holding baby Penelope with her husband Charlie Tupper.

The proud parents posed with their almost five-month-old in the Dublin church.

“Our baby’s christening,” the star captioned the post.

Nicola has been open about her journey as a new mum, recently admitting that “a lot of tears” can come with motherhood, telling her 200k followers that baby Penelope’s digestive issues can leave her feeling “helpless.”

"I had it in my head I wanted to try for a natural birth,” she captioned a video of her in labour.

"And then when it came to it and the first stage wasn’t too bad I didn’t want any intervention and then the second stage I couldn’t sit still I just didn’t want anyone to touch me [and] the last thing I wanted was an epidural etc.”

She revealed the “final stage” was when her pain kicked in.

By then it’s too late you just have to power through and I’m so happy I did.”

The model is flying through her recovery, she said.

"I’d really recommend it if you’re managing the labour ok but equally take the pain meds if you need them, that’s what they’re there for.

"My labour was from around 11am to 5pm but I think if it had been any longer I probably would have wanted/needed intervention.”

Baby Penelope is having issues with her digestive system however, the star told fans.

"She’s the most amazing thing in the world but it’s really hard.

"Penelope’s been struggling with her digestive system. I can rarely get any burps up so we’ve just switched formula which has made her constipated so there’s been a lot of tears.

“From us both,” she admitted.

"It’s heart breaking seeing your baby so upset and being helpless so I’m hoping it sorts itself out soon.

"Trying to balance work and being a mum is impossible so any content I do put out I need all the love I can get.

"Very jealous of those who get maternity leave.”

The former Made in Chelsea star had shared the news that Baby Penelope “made an early arrival” at the end of October.

The couple got married in August 2021 after five years together and Nicola announced her pregnancy five months later.

Nicola joined the Made in Chelsea cast in 2015, when she was dating co-star Alex Mytton.

She made her exit one year later following their break-up – and it was Alex who introduced her to Charlie.

The Dubliner is now a model and social media influencer who has celebrated how “very normal” her husband is.

"Charlie isn't in the reality world. He's a very normal guy. He has a recruitment company in the city. He's a lovely guy,” she told the Daily Mail.

The couple are based in the UK but planned to fly back to Nicola’s native Ireland to have baby Penelope.

The 32-year-old told of her experience on her Instagram Stories in last July, saying that she was “so happy” that the baby would be born at home.

Sharing a photo of her taken before her flight into Dublin, she wrote: “Bump’s growing by the day! I just had my first midwife appointment in Ireland and I’m so happy we’ve decided to have the baby here.”