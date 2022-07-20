Lynsey Bennett ‘grateful’ to have pal Una Healy on their Ibiza holiday

The Cervical Check campaigner and the singer jetted off to the sunny Spanish island with their closest friends this week for a bucket list holiday.

Lynsey Bennett has said that she’s “grateful” for her pal Una Healy as the pair continue to enjoy their Ibiza holiday together.

And mum-of-two Lynsey has paid tribute to Una on Instagram, thanking her for being such a good friend.

Sharing a photo of the pair sitting on some swings at a party venue, Lynsey posted a quote from convicted murder accomplice Donna Roberts and joked that it was a “good job” Una was a singer.

“A friend knows the song in my heart and sings it to me when my memory fails. -Donna Roberts. @unahealy hehe, good job you can sing, grateful for you x” she wrote.

Una responded to the sweet post by commenting a heart emoji.

Lynsey, who is terminally ill with cervical cancer, previously said the holiday has been a “dream come true” for her as she thought she’d never get the chance to visit Ibiza.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Ibiza when my dream comes true... anyone who knows me knows what it means to to me to be here…. (I’ve had so many messages in reply to my story saying ‘Lynsey I am so happy you have finally gotten to go.’)”

The Longford native revealed that the trip was bittersweet as she was originally meant to travel to Ibiza with her pal Georgie, who sadly passed away.

Lynsey continued: “I cried on the plane just thinking I am alive (dodgy bits and all) and really doing this and thinking back nearly three years ago when my beautiful friend Georgie booked to go with me to fulfil my dream but devastatingly she gained her wings and we didn’t get to go till now.

“I could feel her beside me just smiling and taking in the view. Looking forward to writing her name in the sand just like in Mexico.”