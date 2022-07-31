Love/Hate star Johnny Ward reveals details of his wedding to fiancee Brenda Murphy

Their big day will take place at a church in Brenda's hometown of Kilcullen before they head to Clane for a reception in the Westgrove Hotel.

Actor Johnny Ward has revealed his wedding plans after he popped the question to fiancee Brenda Murphy last Christmas.

The pair are set to tis the knot next summer on July 8th 2023.

Their big day will take place at a church in Brenda's hometown of Kilcullen in Kildare before they head to Clane for a reception in the Westgrove Hotel.

"We’re getting married in the local church in Kilcullen and then the reception will be in the Westgrove Hotel in Clane. It is a beautiful venue, it is really nice,” he told RSVP Live.

"The amount of entertainers, singers and musicians who have texted me to say that they will perform on the day, we are blown away by it.”

"We have been blown away by the comments and messages we have received. Everyone seems to be really happy for us and we can’t wait to share our special day with them,” he explained.

"I am from Walkinstown in Dublin and Brenda is from Kilcullen, so it is the halfway point between us,” he said of their wedding venue.

“It is just 25 minutes away from each of us. It will be perfect in terms of any relatives who are sick or getting on, that will be able to be there."

With planning in full swing, Johnny revealed that they are working with a wedding planner to make sure their big day is stress-free.

“There will be extra things we will want as the planning goes on.”

Johnny Ward

"Everything is pretty much done and we are well ahead of schedule, which is great.”

"We have the venue, photographer, band and videographer. I am looking forward to having a Fair City table, a Dancing with the Stars table, a Love/Hate table and a Coppers The Musical table,” he continued, confirming some of his celebrity pals will be at the wedding.

"We wanted a small wedding, but the guest list keeps going up, up and up. We originally said 50 people, but that has now turned into 200 people. It will probably end up at 400 people,” he explained.

"Mary Murray, someone I haven’t heard from in so long, sent me a lovely message on Twitter. You think people have moved on and they have forgotten about you, but all it takes is something like this for people to reach out.”

The former Love/Hate star says he hopes to reunite with some of his co-stars on his big day,

"There will definitely be a few of the crowd from all the shows I have been in. I haven’t seen many of the Love/Hate crowd in a long while, and they are all doing bigger and better things."