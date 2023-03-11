Loved-up Joanne McNally says she plans to buy house on her own next year

“I’m forty this year, I want my own stuff. I want independence,” she said

Top podcaster Joanne McNally has told how she hopes to buy a home next year following a period of couch-surfing.

The comedian - who embarks on a lengthy international tour this year - is aiming to find a base. But the independent McNally won’t we buying with boyfriend Alan as she wants a place of her own.

“I’m forty this year, I want my own stuff. I want independence,” she said in an interview with RTÉ.

“I’m basically on tour for the rest of this year. I’ve given up all permanent addresses and I’m going to America, Canada, and Dubai. This year is a bit of a write-off location-wise but next year I’m hoping to settle down somewhere, I don’t know where, but I’d like a place of my own.”

McNally, who used to stay with her podcast pal Vogue Williams, who she describes as “a business bitch” and the brains of their hugely successful show, My Therapist Ghosted Me.

While McNally is interested in the production and design side of their live shows, she says “Vogue is into the legalities, like trademarks. That’s her strength.”

The podcast started after the two women became friends and decided to bring their lively banter to a digital format.

The show now draws more than three million listeners every month and bringing it on the road has likewise proved an enormous success. After recently completing a 12-night sold-out run at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre, the duo have booked four nights at the 3Arena in November and December.