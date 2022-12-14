Love Island’s Millie Court hits back at ‘hurtful’ comments about bikini pictures

Millie was hurt by people saying that she needs to “get her kit off to get famous.”

Love Island star Millie Court (26) has called out comments she has been receiving about her bikini photos online.

The Essex native shot to fame when she won Love Island with her now ex Liam Reardon (23).

Her recent snaps of her in a bikini drew flack from followers but Millie has warned them that she may not “have as think skin as maybe I should.”

"I was going through my comments on Instagram, and some of you may not think that I do see what you write but I do,” she said in a YouTube video.

“There are some people in this world who aren’t as nice as others. I’m at an amazing snowy beautiful place, Chamonix in France, and I love a bikini pic.”

From her heated pool in the scenic Alps, she uploaded a bikini picture with a snowy backdrop.

She said some people were using the word “pikey” in her comments, a derogatory term for people in the Travelling community in the UK.

Millie was hurt by people “saying I need to get my kit off to get famous.”

“It is quite hurtful when I read comments like that and maybe I don’t have as thick a skin as maybe I should.

“But I’ve never been prepared for being in the life that I am, and I’m very very grateful for it, but some people aren’t as thick skinned as others, me being one of them and it’s not nice.

“We all have insecure moments,” she said.

Millie and Liam recently called it quits on their coupling, with the Welshman coming clean about his post-break-up struggles.

"A lot of you asked how I've been coping,” he said in a candid post shared with Instagram followers.

"I'm doing good thank you to all that asked. It's been a difficult few months, with moving from my home in Essex to moving back to Wales and now back living back in Essex on my own.

"Break-ups can be very hard and being in the public eye just make it that extra bit more difficult to deal with especially when you have rumours etc. coming out and people judging your character off something which isn't true,” he added.

"But I've been down and when you're down you can either stay down or do what you can to pick yourself up, dust yourself off and move forward. And that's what I'm doing.

"Just want to say love to all you guys who follow and support me, especially over these past few months it means the world."

Liam is set to appear on the next series of Celebs Go Dating.