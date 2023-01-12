Love Island’s Luca Bish says he ‘had to finish’ pint of Guinness in Temple Bar as it cost €10

The star took a trip to Temple Bar this week and was left reeling at the price of a pint of black stuff

Love Islander Luca Bish (23) says he “had to finish” a pint of Guinness in Dublin as it set him back €10.

His getaway to Dublin for the launch of Virgin Media’s spring launch comes after his split from fellow Islander Gemma Owen.

The former fishmonger confided in RSVP Live that he is “okay now” and trying to keep busy post-break up.

He touched down in Temple Bar while on his Irish visit and was left unimpressed by his first taste of Guinness.

"I only had a little sip, I don’t like it. I am not a drinker,” he admitted.

"I have tried it and it is not for me.

"I had to finish that Guinness because it cost €10, after that I went back to the hotel."

Luca also passed comment on ex presenter Laura Whitmore, the Irish host who stepped back from her Love Island hosting duties.

"I thought this was her gig and I didn’t see it coming. They are going to miss that free family holiday, but I am sure she is doing alright.

"There is no better replacement than Maya Jama."

On the theme of all things Irish, Luca also confessed he would definitely throw his hat in the ring for a chance with Longford Love Islander Maura Higgins.

"Maura is a good looking girl, I would step forward,” he said.

Luca and Gemma went their separate ways in a dramatic public split just months after leaving the villa loved-up.

Gemma said in a statement: "To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship.

"It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters.”

Fans cringed as Luca posted his own side of the story, revealing Gemma’s statement came just hours after their break-up.

"I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways,” he said.