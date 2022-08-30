Love Island’s Luca Bish asks Gemma Owen to be his girlfriend with €7,600 Cartier bracelet

The video sees Bish put on an extravagant display for the moment, which included hundreds of red roses, a cello player, and writing the words “be my girlfriend” in red balloons in a pool.

Love Island’s Luca Bish has asked Gemma Owen to be his girlfriend, confusing fans who thought the set up was a marriage proposal.

Bish, 23, who began dating 19-year-old Owen when the pair met in the Love Islandvilla in June, posted a professionally-filmed video of the moment he asked Owen to be his girlfriend to TikTok.

The video sees Bish put on an extravagant display for the moment, which included hundreds of red roses, a cello player, and writing the words “be my girlfriend” in red balloons in a pool.

The fishmonger also gifted Owen, who is the daughter of footballer Michael Owen, with a €7,601 (£6,500) Cartier bracelet for the occasion. A clip shared by Luca shows Gemma opening the Cartier box while wearing a set of bracelets from her own beach and swimwear collection which cost approximately €146 – a bargain in comparison!

Captioning the video, Bish wrote “finally” accompanied by a red love heart emoji.

Luca made an elaborate proposal. Pic: Instagram/Luca Bish

The video has seen over 464,000 likes and nearly 7,500 comments, with some fans confused by the offer.

“I thought this was a marriage proposal,” one person wrote, while another added, “Engagement fair enough but girlfriend!”

“It’s cute, but a bit too much for asking someone be your girlfriend,” another person said, while a fourth called the act “love bombing at its finest”.

Love bombing has been descibed as when a person used grand gestures, gifts and proclamations of love to win someone’s affection. Bish was accused of the act during his and Owen’s time on the reality show.

One person compared Bish’s girlfriend “proposal” to their own, writing: “Mine asked me to be his girlfriend over a pint of lager in the local boozer. 13 years later still really in love. Forget the Cartier, I got pork scratchings.”

Others thought the gesture was sweet, with one person writing: “People saying ‘bit much’ honestly don’t understand how short life is… tell the people you love them and go big why not?!”

The move comes after Owen recently signed a “six-figure” partnership deal with fast fashion brand, PrettyLittleThing.

She also has her own swimwear and accessories brand, OG Beachwear which sells swimsuits and bikinis retailing for approximately over €100 and bracelet sets for as much as €146.