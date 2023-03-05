Love Island's Greg O’Shea reveals ex cheated while he was planning on proposing

‘It turns out she was seeing this other guy behind my back for six months – which obviously destroyed me at the time’

Greg O’Shea has opened up about his last heartbreak, confessing that he had been planning on proposing to his ex girlfriend when she cheated on him.

The Love Island winner had a candid chat with Northern Irish influencer Sinead Hegarty on her Sinead Says podcast.

Greg said he was “destroyed” by the revelation that his girlfriend had been unfaithful.

He admitted that he was influenced by friends and siblings who were in long-term relationships for his whole life.

"That must be how you’re supposed to love,” Greg said he remembered thinking.

“When I found someone that I thought I was in love with I was like ‘better put a ring on that finger’ and obviously I forced that girl out of my life,” Greg confessed.

"Because it turns out she was seeing this other guy behind my back for six months – which obviously destroyed me at the time.

"To think that I was about to propose to this girl and she’s actually with this other guy…

"But I actually think it’s totally fair enough because she is actually still with that guy now. Yeah, ‘you do you’,” the TV presenter laughed.

Greg later joked with the social media star on Instagram, commenting on a clip of the podcast: “How did you manage to get so much out of me.

"You’re very good at your job. Thanks for the free therapy x.”

The Limerick man was also honest about the mental health struggles he dealt with following his time in the villa.

The reality star recently appeared on the Late Late Show to raise awareness on the importance of speaking out about mental health.

"I retired from a sport I didn't want to retire from. The issue with Rugby 7's is it just doesn't bring in the money,” he told Ryan Tubridy.

"I really struggled, I felt like I lost my identity. All I did was go in and train for the guys and when you're a professional everything is done for you.

"I’ve lost all that and lost all my mates that I saw every day."

The reality star and rugby player previously confessed to Doireann Garrihy that he was at one point unsure what he would do as everything became “overwhelming.”

“I was alone in London and I didn’t have a career, didn’t know what I was doing,” he said.

The star was under pressure to “sell” himself after appearing on Love Island in 2019 and stealing the show with fan favourite Amber Gill.

"I remember one time I was back in Dublin and I was driving around and it got really, really bad,” he said. "It got overwhelming at one stage, I was behind the wheel of the car and I was like, ‘alright this is going one of two ways.’

"I don’t want to get too dark on the podcast but it was basically a decision of, alright, either this is all over, or bring yourself to the doctor right now.”

The rugby Olympian sought professional help and went on “pretty heavy medication”.

He told Doireann that no one but his mother knew what he was going through.

“I sat down with a piece of paper and I started writing down the things I cared about, my family, my friends, fitness, presenting,” he said.

"I decided those were my pillars, I’m going to surround myself with my family and friends, I’m going to do my best presenting and hosting and I’m also going to create a fitness app and I’m just going to go hell for leather.”