Love Island’s Dami Hope introduces girlfriend Indiyah to his grandmother

The couple placed third on the eighth series of Love Island last week.

Love Island star Dami Hope has introduced his girlfriend Indiyah Polack to his grandmother.

The couple placed third on the eighth series of the hit ITV dating show last week, ahead of Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and behind Luca Bish and Gemma Owen while Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were crowned the winners.

Most of the Islanders flew back to the UK from Majorca last week, while Dami headed back to Dublin where he was spotted out and about in Blanchardstown.

The 26-year-old made his way home without Indiyah, but the couple have since reunited with Dami introducing Indiyah to his family and friends, including his beloved grandmother.

In one clip shared on Dami's Instagram story, he filmed Indiyah standing in a living room chatting with one of Dami's male relatives and asks: “Does he look like me?”

Indiyah jokes: “I think he's a bit better looking.”

Dami then shared a clip of his grandmother meeting Indiyah for the first time and offering her a welcoming hug.

“This is my Grams,” Dami says. “She literally changed her outfit and put perfume just to meet this girl.”

Indiyah replies: “Hello Grandma!”

Dami captioned the clip: “They’re still hugging 30 secs after I posted this.”

And it seems like Dami’s grandmother is a fan of Indiyah, as the pair continued to bond with some chats in the garden.

Meanwhile, in a clip shared by the former waitress, Indiyah leans in as Dami's grandmother plants a peck on her cheek.

It comes after Dami’s sister said that their family is “hugely proud” of the Wexfordman after he finished third on Love Island.

“I’m hugely proud of Dami coming third, he did us all so proud. We are proud of him regardless of whether he comes first or last,” his sister Cynthia (19) told the Sunday World.

“I’m proud of he always kept true to himself, showed all his emotions and never faltered from himself.

“We’re all proud of him for patching things up with Indiyah and following his heart and I’m happy he’s found love, because if anyone deserves it it’s most definitely him.”