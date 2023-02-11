Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Millie Court enjoy gals’ night out on whistle-stop Dublin trip

The gal pals moved in together after splitting with the boyfriends they met on the show

The girls were not too keen on the taste of Guinness.

Love Island stars Chloe Burrows and Millie Court have taken to social media to share behind the scenes of their quick trip to Dublin.

The pair, who met on the show in 2021, quickly became close friends and now live together after they both split with their boyfriends.

Chloe met Toby Aromolaran on the show and the pair moved in together. Millie won the dating show with Liam Reardon. They moved in together, but also later split.

Taking to the skies, the pair enjoyed Prosecco aboard their flight before checking into The Mayson Hotel on North Wall Quay.

They then made their way into the city centre where they enjoyed a pint of Guinness.

Chloe took a video of herself and Millie ready to hit the town and said: "Hello Dublin, we outside! I'm so excited."

The pair then went to a pub where they and tasted a pint of the black stuff,

Chloe said: "Cheers. It's not bad”, but Millie replied: "It's not great."

The gal pals were planning on spending the weekend in Dublin, but their trip was cut short for an “exciting opportunity.”

They caught an early flight on Saturday morning to attend the 2023 BRIT awards.

Chloe and Toby were fan favourites following a dramatic get-together last summer, with many fans thinking they were “in for the long run.”

Last year, Chloe revealed how Toby had already popped the question but she “said no.”

Toby denied the claims on Instagram, saying “I didn’t propose lol.”

A source told the Daily Mail at the time that the couple “put everything into their relationship – but it just hasn't worked out between them.”

Last December, after Millie and Liam called it quits, the Welshman opened up about his post-break-up struggles.

"A lot of you asked how I've been coping,” he said in a candid post shared with Instagram followers.

"I'm doing good thank you to all that asked. It's been a difficult few months, with moving from my home in Essex to moving back to Wales and now back living back in Essex on my own.

"Break-ups can be very hard and being in the public eye just make it that extra bit more difficult to deal with especially when you have rumours etc. coming out and people judging your character off something which isn't true,” he added.

"But I've been down and when you're down you can either stay down or do what you can to pick yourself up, dust yourself off and move forward. And that's what I'm doing.

"Just want to say love to all you guys who follow and support me, especially over these past few months it means the world."