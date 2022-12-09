Love Islanders Indiyah and Dami will be visiting his family in Ireland this Christmas

The pair met on the reality show this summer, making this holiday season their first one spent together.

Love Islander Indiyah Pollack has revealed she will be spending time in Ireland this Christmas to visit Dami’s family.

Wicklow native Dami will be joined by his Love Island love when he comes home in a few weeks.

Indiyah told VIP Magazine that her trip to Dublin for the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party this week was only her second time every visiting Ireland.

“But I’ll be making it third come Christmas. We’re visiting Dami’s family over Christmas and it’s going to be me and Dami’s first Christmas together as well,” she revealed.

"Obviously I’m totally Irish!”

The Love Island favourite also gave an insight into how her life has changed since the villa.

“Life has been really different. It’s gone from being peaceful and quiet with me and Dami just getting to know each other to being crazy,” she told VIP Magazine.

“I do enjoy doing this, so it makes it much better. But it’s really busy but really fun at the same time.”

The pair were fan favourites and have shown they are going strength to strength with their first apartment together.

Dami and Indiyah moved in together in Londan last month just a week after fellow Love Island couple Luca Bish (23) and Gemma Owen (19) went their separate ways in a dramatic public split.

While on the show, the foursome had come to blows when Dami and Indiyah voted Luca and Gemma as one of the least compatible couples.

"Since leaving the villa, my relationship with Indiyah has just blossomed into the something I could ever have expected, in a good way," Dami told sundayworld.com in September.

"I am making the transition to move to England now. I'll always be an Irish boy and I say that to anyone who asks, but there are doors opening for me in England now. I will never forget my roots.

"I will come back home a lot, but there are good opportunities in London and obviously I want to be closer to Indiyah as well."