Love Island winner Ekin-Su draws crowds into Cork for cosmetic store launch

Love island winner and actress, Ekin-Su Culculoglu, braved the rain and brought throngs of fans into the heart of Cork city for the opening of a brand-new store this week.

The British born Turkish star cut the ribbon on BPerfect Cosmetics new store on Oliver Plunkett Street.

“We couldn't be more excited to bring BPerfect to the wonderful people of Cork,” said CEO Brendan McDowell.

Ekin-Su and her beau Davide Sanclimenti became firm fan favourites when the couple won the popular ITV reality dating show back in August 2022 after securing nearly two-thirds of the public vote.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu

Sadly, however the pair broke up after less than a year together.

David said in June “Ekin and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.”

Ekin clearly has put the situation behind her as she brightened up the Irish summer opening the new premises which boasts 1,600 sq ft and brings 12 news jobs to Cork.

The 28-year-old turned heads in a denim crop top with a matching pleated mini skirt and a pair of cream ankle boots.

Excited fans formed huge crowds in the city for a glimpse of the Love Island star, as she announced the BPerfect store officially open for business.

Mr McDowell explained his vision for welcoming people down to Cork for all their beauty needs.

“With this new store, the team and I aimed to create an inviting and immersive experience where every visitor can discover their favourite products, explore the latest beauty trends, and even receive some make-up advice from our in-store team.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu with BPerfect Cosmetics founder Brendan McDowell

“We believe that beauty should be inclusive, empowering, and fun, and we can't wait to share this with the city.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming you all to our beautiful new space, filled with some of the hottest products on the planet, and all of the wonderful brands on offer,” he said.