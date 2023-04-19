Love Island stars Maura Higgins and Lucie Donlan ‘ended friendship on sour note’

The pair were both contestants on the ITV dating show back in 2019, living in the villa alongside the likes of Molly-Mae Hague, Greg O’Shea, and Tommy Fury.

Former Love Island stars and Maura Higgins and Lucie Donlan have reportedly ended their close friendship after a disaster holiday and an Instagram snub.

The pair were both contestants on the ITV dating show back in 2019, living in the villa alongside the likes of Molly-Mae Hague, Greg O’Shea, and Tommy Fury.

After striking up a friendship on Love Island, Maura and Lucie drifted apart but rekindled their relationship during the pandemic.

They even jetted off to the Maldives together on a girls’ trip with some pals in December 2021 but, according to The Sun, this is where their problems began to surface.

The former friends drifted further and further apart since their tropical holiday and seem to no longer be friends.

Maura (32) even went as far as unfollowing Lucie (25) on Instagram, which eagle-eyed fans noticed a few months back.

Lucie, who is engaged to Winter Love Island star Luke Mabbott, still follows the Longford lady but hasn’t liked any of her photos since May last year.

“Lucie and Maura just drifted apart - it was fun when they were both single and going on holidays together but Lucie's settling down in Cornwall with her fiancé and Maura lives in London,” a source revealed.

“When Maura unfollowed Lucie though, it was a bit of a shock - clearly they weren't as close as Lucie thought they were, as it was a bit of a harsh move and ended the friendship on a bit of a sour note.”

Some fans believe that Maura and Lucie’s rift may have something to do with their Love Island co-star and Maura’s bestie, Molly-Mae Hague.

The new mum (23) previously admitted that she and Lucie weren’t pals shortly after returning home from Majorca after their summer on Love Island.

She told Metro in 2019: “I do still see the people that I was close with in the villa, and Lucie and I weren’t close in the villa.

“So she would say that because I’d say the same about her because we don’t speak, we weren’t close. And obviously circumstances just mean that we’re not close like that.”