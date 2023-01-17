Love Island star Shannen Reilly McGrath teases ‘exciting’ project with Keith Duffy

Shannen took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo with her fellow Dubliner after filming some content together in a studio that morning.

A former Love Island contestant has teased an “exciting” new project with Boyzone star Keith Duffy.

Shannen Reilly McGrath, who entered the Love Island villa back in 2017, took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo with her fellow Dubliner after filming some content together in a studio that morning.

She hinted that the pair were working on a new TV show that’s “coming soon” as she admitted that she was starstruck by the singer’s presence as a fan of the band.

Captioning the post, Shannen wrote: “Filming something exciting this morning with @officialkeithduffy not going to lie I was fan girlin” (boyzone fan). Looking forward to you all seeing what’s to come”.

She added the hashtags #ComingSoon and #NewTvShow but didn’t reveal any more details about the top-secret project.

The 29-year-old's teaser came just hours before the new series of Winter Love Island aired on Monday evening with Maya Jama taking over the reins as host from Laura Whitmore for the first time.

Ten Islanders made their way to a brand new villa tucked away in a “protected area” of the Franschhoek wine valley in South Africa.

Farmer and TikTok star Will Young, ring girl Olivia Hawkins, payroll administrator Anna-May Robey, and hair stylist Tanyel Revan are among this season’s singletons looking for love.

Student Tanya Manhenga, TV salesman Haris Namani, science teacher Kai Fagan, makeup artist Lana Jenkins, financial advisor Ron Hall, and airport security officer Shaq Muhammad complete the lineup.

And at the end of the episode, the Islanders were joined by the first bombshell of the series, semi-professional footballer Tom Clare.

For the first time in Love Island history, viewers voted to choose the first male or female bombshell to enter the villa, with the 23-year-old beating out Ellie Spencer (25) for a spot on the show.

And Tom was given 24 hours to get to know all the girls before he decides who he’d like to steal in the first dramatic twist of the season.