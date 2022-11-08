Love Island star rumoured to have reunited with Irish footballer Aaron Connolly

The on-off again couple are rumoured to have rekindled their romance.

Love Islander Lucinda Strafford is reportedly back together with her ex, Irish footballer Aaron Connolly.

The pair called it quits just before Lucinda (23) entered the villa in 2021 but after her elimination, they reunited.

The couple split after reuniting however, they recently celebrated Lucinda’s birthday together and are rumoured to be dating again.

Aaron and Lucinda both took to Instagram to share their movie night at an outdoor cinema this weekend.

The Love Island star and influencer had previously confessed her relationship with the Galway native was not “the best relationship ever.”

Bombshell Lucinda was hit with allegations that she was still secretly with the footballer when she arrived in the villa, rumours she quickly slammed.

"I am completely and utterly single," she told the Daily Mail.

"Never in a million years would I go on Love Island if I was in a relationship, and I'm sure if I had a boyfriend, he wouldn't be very happy with it either.

“We ended quite dramatically at the start of March,” she said of her relationship with Aaron, “but then we made friends, and we share a dog, it's a shared dog and he's been looking after it.

“It was at my mum's house and my mum couldn't look after three dogs, so it seemed right, he was looking after it. We broke up quite a while ago now, but the ship has definitely sailed between him and me.

Aaron Connolly with Lucinda Strafford

“He had no idea I was going on Love Island, and it was a shock to him. Apparently, he drove me to the airport, which is a complete and utter lie, I got a taxi.

"Hopefully, he's moved on and I definitely have. It was a funny rumour!”

Aaron plays for Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as the Republic of Ireland national team. He is currently on loan to Venezia.