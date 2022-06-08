Love Island star Rob Lipsett shares advice with fellow Dubliner Dami Hope

While fitness instructor Rob only lasted two days before being dumped off the show, he has since gone on to earn over €1million from his online fitness business, bought a fabulous home in Marbella and has a gorgeous Irish girlfriend.

FORMER Love Island contestant Rob Lipsett has urged fellow Irishman Dami Hope to let his hair down and enjoy every minute when he joins the new season of the hit show tomorrow.

Microbiologist Dami (26) is sure to get a 'céad míle fáilte' from Wicklow's Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore when he arrives into the villa in Majorca.

Hunky Rob (30) appeared on the dating series five years ago during the same season fellow Dubliner Shannen Reilly McGrath also took part.

While fitness instructor Rob only lasted two days before being dumped off the show, he has since gone on to earn over €1million from his online fitness business, bought a fabulous home in Marbella and has a gorgeous Irish girlfriend.

"They asked me to go on, which is really nice. I had a fond experience, even going in before and afterwards," Rob tells the Sunday World.

Rob Lipsett

"In total it was actually about 10 days, it was a few days in the hotel before and also hanging out with other contestants who got the boot afterwards. Even seeing the reaction online, and my friends. It was a great experience, a great laugh and I really enjoyed it."

He laughs when asked if he had any hanky panky in the villa.

"Not at all, I couldn't let my mother see that," he says. "I was very well behaved. The thing is, I already had a great life before that. YouTube was still my main job and I was working with tonnes of brands beforehand.

"I couldn't go in there and get cancelled, say whatever, sleep around and do bad things. So I'm very cautious of that, and was very mindful of that when I was in the villa as well. Maybe it would have gone better if I just went in, let loose, started arguments with everybody - but I wanted to be professional about it."

But Rob has found love outside of the show and has been dating Kildare clothes-range owner Linda Smyth for just over three years.

"Linda didn't see it as she was in Australia when I was on it and we met maybe a year-and-a-half later. But all her friends saw it and she does think it's funny," he says.

And having experienced the highs and lows of the hit show, he urges Dami to just be himself and enjoy his time.

Dami Hope from Dublin is one of the first contestants on season eight of Love Island.

"He should go in there, have fun, do the Irish proud, play up the Irish card. Everyone loves Irish people. So, enjoy it, go be yourself and have fun."

Longford lass Maura Higgins became a household name when she appeared on our screens in 2019.

"She's a legend," he beams. "We have never met in person. But from what I've seen online and from what I've even heard from other people. She is so nice to everyone. She is very professional, she's killing it and she's also a bit of craic."

Rob has made Marbella his home in recent years.

"It was when all the gyms closed in London and Ireland...I checked Marbella, and there were...hardly any restrictions. I noticed all my personal training, online coaching, on YouTube, everything actually increased when I was over here because it's such a great place to work."

He has even bought a villa there recently and is currently renovating his 'fixer upper'.

"I'm really proud of it and I'm really proud of the way the renovation is going, it's a very creative process and I'm really enjoying it," he says.

He also met gorgeous girlfriend, businesswoman Linda, from Newbridge, Co Kildare.

"One day she came to this party I was throwing with her friend, and we just hit it off. That was in 2018. We have been going strong ever since. She helps me run my business. She helps me record all my videos, takes all the photos, she's kind of like a personal assistant to me."

He has over 630,000 followers on Instagram, while he reveals over 15,000 people pay $15 to $30 a month subscription to his online YouTube workout channel, while he has other revenue streams from the likes of protein cakes and clothing apparel.

"I have made a good bit - over a million from what I'm doing. I'm not making a million a year just yet, but I'm making hundreds of thousands a year," he says. "The goal would be a million per year but to be honest I'm pretty happy where I am now, I can't complain."