Love Island star Maura Higgins to appear on Friday’s Late Late Valentine’s Special
It will be awkward and cringeworthy but we will all be glued to the annual love fest
Love Island star Maura Higgins will appear on this Friday’s Late Late Valentine’s Special.
The Longford stunner will join host Ryan Tubridy on the annual love fest as a studio full of single men and women try to find the love of their life with the helping hand of the producers who have a whole host of tasks and games for them to take part in.
The 32-year-old influencer from Ballymahon in Longford shot to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island and is now based in the UK; although spent last week on holiday in Dubai.
An RTE insider told sundayworld.com that the celebrity will arrive into Dublin and will “lead this Friday night’s Late Late Valentine’s Special.”
The presenter of RTE’s Glow Up: Ireland’s Next Make-Up Star will bring the fun to a show that annually causes controversy.
Between awkward marriage proposals and drunken audience members, not to mention that time Sinitta had to swipe right or left for Leo Varadkar, the Valentine’s Special will inevitably attract huge ratings for RTE while at the same time causing a massive stir on social media.
Maura first appeared on the chat show back in September 2019 after her stint in the reality-TV show and discussed with Ryan about the new fame, money and becoming a feminist icon.
That's A-Maura | Love Island star Maura Higgins to appear on Friday's Late Late Valentine's Special
