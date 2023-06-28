Love Island star Maura Higgins jets to Ibiza with stunt actor Bobby Holland

According to his website, Bobby has performed as a stunt double in 50 feature films.

Maura Higgins has jetted off to Ibiza for a romantic break with her boyfriend Bobby Holland Hanton, who is a Hollywood stunt double.

The couple posted photos of the view from their hotel on Instagram this week, a month after they were first linked following a London night out.

“I’ve had worse Tuesdays,” Maura captioned one image as she soaked up the sun.

Temperatures in Ibiza are set to hit a balmy 29 degrees for the rest of the week.

Bobby agreed, saying “defo has sh*tter Tuesday's (sic) hahaha.”

According to his website, Bobby has performed as a stunt double in 50 full feature films, working closely with Chris Hemsworth as his stunt double for 10 years

He has also worked on films with Tom Cruise, Christian Bale, Harrison Ford, Robert Downey Jr, Angelina Jolie, Morgan Freeman, Charlize Theron, Johnny Depp, and Leonardo di Caprio.

Bobby began his career as a gymnast and competed as a National Squad Member and was a National Gold Medalist also.

The holiday comes after Maura was recently snapped enjoying a Harry Styles gig in London and one of her best friends entering the Love Island villa.

Business owner Leah Taylor (27) was announced as a bombshell on a recent episode and made her way into the villa alongside dental nurse Charlotte Sumner.

Speaking ahead of the show, Leah revealed that the Longford lady helped her to prep before her big Love Island entrance, explaining: “My favourite thing I've ever watched is Maura Higgins Best Bits (video compilation), she's one of my best friends so we watched it together one night and couldn't stop laughing, she's hilarious.”