Love Island star Dami Hope to ditch Ireland for love shack with Indiyah Polack

Love Island star Dami Hope has revealed he is planning to move away from Ireland, as he is searching for a property to move into with Indiyah.

Dami admits he is 'amazed' by his blooming love story with Indiyha, as the pair who met on the ultimate reality romance show have continued their love story after the cameras stopped rolling.

Now Dami has told sundayworld.com in an exclusive interview that he is planning to quit Ireland in an effort to take his relationship with Indiyah to the next level.

"Since leaving the villa, my relationship with Indiyah has just blossomed into the something I could ever have expected, in a good way," he told us.

"We are planning on moving in together in September, so things are going along great. We are so busy right now that we haven't had time to look for a place together, but we are defiantly going to start looking soon because things are going great between us.

"I am making the transition to move to England now. I'll always be an Irish boy and I say that to anyone who asks, but there are doors opening for me in England now. I will never forget my roots.

"I will come back home a lot, but there are good opportunities in London and obviously I want to be closer to Indiyah as well."

Dami, who was christened Adedamola Adegbefan when he was born in Nigeria, moved with his family to Ireland at the age of five, where he was raised in New Ross.

He moved to Dublin around 2016 when he got a job as a microbiologist, but it looks like he is spreading his wings now that fame has come to him in a big way.

"I feel like I'm going to try everything possible in my life now," he added.

"All these opportunities are coming my way and it is a question of deciding which ones to take and what you have to say no to.

"Lots of opportunities are coming my way and I'd like to get involved in fashion, modelling and get into my music as well.

"Maybe I could be a TV presenter because I just love talking. When I have food in my belly, I could talk forever. People are reaching out, but I don't know where to start on TV presenting. If someone could show me the ropes, then I'd love to have a go at it.

"The key for me know is doing the right things. I'm getting lots of offers and you could take things on that are not what you believe in for the money. Then you are not being true to yourself."

Dami also leapt to the defence of Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who came under constant fire for her presenting style during this year's series.

It has been confirmed that the Irish host will not be returning to host Love Island again, but Dami suggesting the abuse that flew her way was unjustified.

"I thought the criticism she got was really unfair," added Dami.

"She was an amazing host for the show. She was funny, had great personality and brought so much to each re-coupling. It was tense, there was suspense.

"People knit-pick on a lot of stupid stuff, especially when she was reading from cue-cards. She was trying to be entertaining and give you guys a good show and I thought it was really unfair the way she got criticised. She was a great host.

"She is going into pursue new passions now. I thought she might want to go into acting and I wish her well because she was a great person to be around.

"This is how fickle the media and social media can be. I was a hero at the start of the show and then things can go against you and everything turns around."

