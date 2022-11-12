Love Island star Dami Hope jets to Iceland with girlfriend Indiyah Pollack

The couple are set to move in together before Christmas

Love Island star Dami Hope has jetted to Iceland with his girlfriend Indiyah Pollack for a lavish getaway.

The couple who came in third place on the ITV dating show travelled to the snowy destination to enjoy a break together.

Taking to Instagram, they shared pics from the trip with their followers.

“It’s a cold world but I’m colder,” Dami captioned a carousel of snaps showing him dressed in an orange tracksuit, posing next to a snowmobile. Other shots show him as he relaxes in their €700 per night hotel in Haukadalur.

Indiyah also posted a similar series of pictures showing the beauty as she posed in a rainbow jumper and snow gear.

Since leaving the villa, the couple have enjoyed a number of holidays together in Mallorca, Paris, Ibiza and Dublin.

Earlier this week, Indiyah revealed that the lovers were preparing to move in with one another.

She told MailOnline: “We’re moving in together in a couple weeks!

“So, we’re both looking forward to moving in and getting ready for Christmas actually, it’ll be our first one together.”

“I’ve made a whole list of Christmas traditions, we’re gonna go to the Christmas Markets, we’re gonna do the dinner, I’ve made a whole list of things. We’re gonna be super extra for Christmas,” she continued.

Indiyah also confessed she and her Dublin boyfriend love to “prioritise quality time” together amid their newfound fame.

“We try to keep one day a week free for one another. It’s quite easy to get caught up and not enjoy that quality time, but because our jobs are so similar we can balance it.”