Love Island star Amber Gill sparks romance rumours with Arsenal player Jen Beattie

Love Island winner Amber Gill (25) has sparked a rumoured romance with Arsenal soccer player Jen Beattie, after leaving a trail of hints on social media.

Sharing a hot chocolate at London’s Winter Wonderland, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a pattern in the pairs interactions since Amber ‘came out’ publicly four months ago.

In a post shared during the recent season of Love Island, Amber tweeted: “Switching teams was the best decision I made in my life. Watching men makes me feel ill. I couldn't put myself through it again.”

She later dubbed the move an “accident,” telling podcast hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng: "Normally people have these lovely, beautiful stories and lovely, beautiful real Instagram posts, like just lush. I've put switching teams on a tweet and that's how I came out.”

Jen Beattie. Instagram @jbeattie91

Eating churros together and posting snaps of the teddy Amber won at the event, she revealed she had named the toy after Jen.

"Name change she’s called Elle now. As in Elle G. Beattie,” she said.

In a recent TikTok, the Love Island star fuelled rumours as she stood in the stands of a football stadium with the caption: “When you have no idea what’s going on but want to be supportive.”

She watched from the stands as Arsenal played Juventus at Emirates Stadium.

Fans were ecstatic, believing it was confirmation of the couple.

"WE KNEW IT,” one said, tagging the Arsenal player.

Amber also compared herself to Victoria Beckham and dubbed herself a WAG as she left heart-eyed emojis on Jen’s social media.

The Love Island favourite won the show with Limerick man Greg O’Shea, though the pair parted just five weeks later.

Greg recently told Doireann Garrihy on her podcast The Laughs of Your Life that the break-up happened too soon.

"I should have bit my tongue a bit longer and stayed in the relationship with Amber a bit longer,” he told Doireann.

"I was just way too honest and way too focused about going to the Olympics at the time, which worked because I did go in hindsight.”

The rugby player revealed he still receives hate over the breakup and continues to lose “a thousand followers a day” over rumours he ended things over text.

"Over in the UK I’m just branded as like, ‘Oh you’re Greg the guy that broke up with Amber over text.’”

"And I’m just like, ‘It wasn’t over text… It was over FaceTime… And we didn’t break up because we weren’t going out… We were dating for two weeks.”

Greg was eager to clear his name in the chat with Doireann, admitting it was “stupid” to go about things the way he did.

The reality star was hit with waves of online abuse.

"It got brutal for a while,” Greg told MailOnline when everything blew over in 2021. He said “it was very scary” when Amber’s fans turned on him.

“Everyone flipped on me thinking I was a bad person.”

The Limerick man returned to Ireland after his stint on Love Island and made it to the Tokyo Olympics.