Love Island ‘queen’ Maura Higgins wows in daring white dress on red carpet at NTAs

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore was also in attendance at the bash in London.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Maura Higgins attends the National Television Awards 2022 at The OVO Arena Wembley on October 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) — © Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Laura Whitmore attends the National Television Awards 2022 at The OVO Arena Wembley on October 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) — © Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Maura Higgins on the red carpet at the NTAS in London. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Maura Higgins stepped onto the National Television Awards red carpet last night in a barely-there white dress, one of many Irish stars who made it to the event.

The long-sleeved gown showed off the Longford icon’s abs as she arrived at the award show.

Three cut-outs along the torso and padded shoulders added drama to the look that lit up social media last night.

The star posed with fellow Love Island star Faye Winter, who described Maura as her “queen” in her Instagram story.

"Aw, my baby!” Maura smiled, telling the camera that her and Faye “are practically the same person.”

Maura’s all-white look wowed fans who commented on her “supermodel vibes” as the Irish star walked the red carpet.

With a sleek up-do, matching white clutch and full-glam to top off the look, Maura was a top contender for best dressed at the NTAs on Thursday.

Maura wasn’t the only Irish celeb on the NTA red carpet, she was joined by former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick and the Cork-born ‘Too Hot To Handle’ star Nicole O’Brien.

Bray presenter Laura turned heads in a strapless black jumpsuit, wearing her trademarks blonde locks in loose curls and finishing off the look with red lipstick. Laura’s replacement as presenter of Love Island, Maya Jama, was confirmed by ITV this week and she also turned out at the awards.

Cillian Murphy picked up an award for Best Drama Performance for his role of Thomas Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders’ while other Irish stars lost out.

Graham Norton missed out on the TV Presenter prize as Ant and Dec again reap the rewards as Britain’s favourite. This year is their 21st year in a row nabbing the NTA award.

‘The Graham Norton Show’ was also pipped at the post for The Best Entertainment Show Award by another Ant and Dec venture: I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

‘Derry Girls’ failed to take home the ‘Best Comedy’ prize, losing out to Ricky Gervais’ ‘After Life’