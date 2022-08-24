Love Island proves sexism works both ways with no men in running to present hit show

As the hunt for Laura Whitmore’s replacement continues I just want to know why there are no men on the list?

Kildare man Brian Dowling is a regular guest presenter nowadays and even hosted Big Brother in the past

The papers are full of speculation as to who will replace Laura Whitmore as presenter of hit reality TV show Love Island.

The Bray native went down fighting this week with an Instagram statement announcing she would no longer take part citing: “There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format”.

It didn’t come as a huge shock, obviously, considering the presenter had been catapulted suddenly into the role three years ago on the back of the tragic death of Caroline Flack.

But now ITV bosses want to act quickly to replace the mum of one as the next season of Love Island will start filming in South Africa at the end of the year.

Amazingly, there are no men in contention. Just women. Proving that sexism isn’t just a one-way crusade.

If I were the likes of Brian Dowling, Rylan Clark or Spencer Matthews I would be pissed off that I am not even in contention.

Rylan Clark has presented a whole host of shows in recent years

All of whom have extensive presenting experience would suit the format and target market perfectly, but according to bookies are not even a possibility. In fact, British TV presenter Rick Edwards (I had to Google him by the way) is the top male contender behind ten females; and some of them have no presenting experience whatsoever.

Former Love Islanders like Ekin-Su, Chloe Burrows, Amber Rose Gill, Dani Dyer, Tasha Ghouri and Molly Mae Hague are all in there ahead of the men while our own Maura Higgins is also one of the favourites. Her only presenting experience to date was the utterly forgettable Glow Up.

How can you go from that to presenting the biggest reality show on TV?

Other more established names include Emily Atack, Alice Levine, Maya Jama and the recently-much-lauded Rochelle Jones who are all brilliant and would fit the bill perfectly. I’m not saying they don’t deserve a shot, but why no men?

Laura Whitmore was reportedly paid €600,000 for 23 minutes and 40 seconds of screen time this year and read 90pc of her script off cue cards. It’s not rocket science. A bloke could easily do that too.

And if the criteria is to look good, which TV bosses will never admit but I suspect it is a major factor, they could do far worse than Spencer, Rylan and Brian.

Iain Stirling’s name is thrown around a lot too, but he is far from one of the favourites and I suspect he will continue to work as the king of voiceovers which allows him to record from the UK.

Do gender quotas have to be put in place for a period of time in order to achieve a better balance when it comes to employment? Maybe they do and that’s why the men have been ignored here.

Is reverse sexism a thing? There are very capable male presenters who should feel hard done by here.