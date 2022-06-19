Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore isn't 'too old'...she is just too dull

The mother-of-one is only 37 and looks amazing for her age. Now… if the same complainers had said she was 'too dull' to be presenter then I would completely get on board.

We're almost two weeks into the summer-long Love Island circus and already the public are up in arms.

Of course, we are not happy. We never are. But Twitter seems to be even more pi**ed off than normal this season, but I feel the attention is being aimed at the wrong targets. Let me explain.

Baying for blood, the viewers labelled Laura Whitmore 'too old' to present the reality TV show. What a load of sh*te.

The mother-of-one is only 37 and looks amazing for her age. Now… if the same complainers had said she was 'too dull' to be presenter then I would completely get on board.

She seems to be caught in a cycle of presenters in the UK that keep getting regurgitated from time to time. I know we are supposed to be supporting the Irish and championing women but I cannot get my head around the fact that the Bray native is nearing two decades in presenting.

Luckily for viewers there is less Laura on this year's show

Thankfully, the TV producers weaned her role down to some awkward gap-filling, drama-less, pre-prepared monologues. Last year's cringe-worthy 'let's have a chat around the fire pit' scene was culled from this season's opener on June 6.

The show creators aren't flawless though. One of the saddest indictments of how ridiculous it is this year is that they leaked the story about Tasha to the press, just days before the launch.

Branded (and paraded) as the show's 'first ever deaf contestant' media outlets (including us) pounced on the story and excitement levels rose.

Surely this gesture would break down walls and create unique content of the grounded contestant trying to navigate the love game through sign language. Like an elaborate adult-only game of charades.

But no. She was born deaf but has since had a cochlear implant. There is no breakdown in communication at all. She is a stunning 20-something looking for love who has a little bit of white plastic behind one ear. That's it.

In fact, they should have been shouting about the fact that she has no breast implants, no bum lifts and is actually a genuine and nice person. Now that is shocking for Love Island.