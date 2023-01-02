Love Island fans react to ‘annoying’ new rule change ahead of winter series

Contestants will now have to disable their social media accounts during the series “to protect both them and their families,” ITV says.

A “shocking” new social media rule being applied to upcoming winter series of Love Island has left some fans confused.

The ITV show is soon arriving in South Africa for the second time – and with a ‘social media ban’ that has proven controversial on Twitter.

Normally, an Islander will leave their accounts in the hands of family or friends while they enter the villa.

Nothing can now be published on their behalf in a new rule that hopes to help them dodge “the adverse effects of social media.”

Fans have been left divided on the rule change.

“This new social media rule will really hinder potential success after the show,” one tweeted.

"I think it’s a shocking move.”

Another dubbed the ban “annoying” for those who like to keep up with their favourite contestants during the series.

Others celebrated the change, with one writing: “Given the amount of abuse their social media handlers receive during the season, I think it’s the right move.

"A true star will rise regardless.”

Others called the rule “brilliant” and a way to return the show to a path to romance rather than brand deals.

“It’s Love Island not influencer island,” one quipped.

Another said: “It’s a great move, will stop people going on it just to become another oversaturated influencer and also be less accessible for all the trolling they get.”

Appearing on Love Island is often a fast-track to social media stardom for many contestants.

Molly-Mae Hague and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have locked down million-pound deals in their time since the show, with many others taking up contracts with Pretty Little Thing, Ebay, Oh Polly and more.

Other new rules coming into play for the upcoming series are also focused on what ITV calls their ‘Duty of Care’ to Islanders.

In the weeks before their entry into the villa, they will receive diversity and relationship training to deal with life on the show.

Love Island’s winter season is reportedly set to air on January 16 – otherwise known as Blue Monday – according to The Sun.

ITV are yet to confirm a start date for the show.