Love Island fans ponder ‘where’s Jack’ as Ronan Keating’s son absent for second night

‘You say it best when you say nothing at all’

Love Island viewers have taken to social media for another round of “where’s Jack” as Ronan Keating’s son remained absent from the show for the second night in a row.

Some fans appear convinced that he has left the Love Island villa as the Malahide man was pretty much out of the picture for the majority of last night's programme.

He finally made an appearance as the villa braced for a recoupling but that didn’t stop some fans querying where he was.

“Jack Keating has been completely swallowed up in this show,” one declared.

“Jack Keating hasn’t bagged himself a lady, but at least he got to plug his dad’s tour,” added another.

“How unfair yet again..no Jack Keating shown again, why is he getting no air time, we all know it tomorrow night now he’ll be out as we’ve not seen any of him at all !!!” one fan wrote.

"Jack basically came to Love island to tell us his dad’s retired and his dad is in fact Ronan Keating,” one joked.

Another added: "You say it best when you say nothing at all" and Jack Keating took that literally #LoveIsland” another declared.

However, some eagle eyed viewers did catch a glimpse of him in the background of one shot of the show and he was present as the Casa Amor recoupling kicked off.

“Jack Keating finally made an appearance in this episode of #LoveIsland 56 minutes in…wooo,” one relieved fan wrote.

Jack entered the villa on Friday and made an instant impact.

However, he has not featured on the show since his team won a challenge on Monday night.

After Tuesday night's episode aired, viewers began to wonder if he has left Casa Amor and some called on Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore and the show producers to step in to give Jack more airtime on the series ahead of the recoupling this week.

On Sunday night's episode, Jack got chatting to Gemma Owen by the pool, revealing all the details about his famous family back home in Ireland and London.

The 23-year-old told her that his dad is Ronan Keating and he also opened up about his mother Yvonne Connolly and his younger sister Ali, who are both into horses just like Gemma.

Meanwhile, Jack’s dad Ronan Keating has already admitted he is worried about his son Jack in Love Island noting how “quiet and nervous” he has been on the show.

The Irish singer said he has known his son was due to enter the reality show for weeks, but has been an “absolute mess” ever since he made his debut.

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show, he said: "I'm a mess. I'm an absolute mess."

He added: “He was very quiet, he seemed a little bit nervous which is understandable I guess.

“I hope he does okay. He's got such a big heart and he's a real softie. I worry about him in there with all those other guys.”

He added: "We miss him a lot in the house, and the kids miss him."

The Dubliner explained that Jack, 23, had been on lockdown in Spain for weeks whilst he was on standby to land as a bombshell on the hit show.