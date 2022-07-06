Love Island fans joke Jack Keating is suffering from sunburn after going missing on show

The young Irishman only briefly featured in the background of last night’s show

Love Island fans have taken to social media to joke that Jack Keating’s mysterious absence from the show is down to his pale Irish skin getting sunburnt.

Boyzone star Ronan Keating and Yvonne Connolly’s son entered the villa on Friday and made an instant impact.

However, he has not featured on the show again since his team won a challenge on Monday night.

After Tuesday night's episode aired, viewers began to wonder if he has left Casa Amor and some called on Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore and the show producers to step in to give Jack more airtime on the series ahead of the recoupling this week.

Jack didn't have one line of dialogue. The only time he was spotted was in the background during a brief glimpse of the Casa Amor lads enjoying some breakfast.

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “Jack Keating obviously unable to leave the bedroom due to severe sunburn on that pasty white Irish skin. No show once again.”

Another added: "Where's Jack Keating today? Has he got burnt to a crisp and been told to stay indoors."

One said: "Does Jack Keating no longer exist on this show? Forget he was even in there were has he been."

"Is Jack Keating in there to clean the pool because he’s getting no air time, another wondered.

Another viewer asked: "Is Jack Keating still in #CasaAmor ? Very little coverage."

However, others have been quick to rush to Jack’s defence with one fan stating: “Why are so many people mocking Jack Keating in love Island for being pale?

“Why is that so bad? I'm pale, I hate fake tan. Are we all meant to be tanned to fit in with society now? It's actually annoying.”

Another added: “Jack Keating is the most genuine person in that villa yet everybody is giving him a hard time…suppose your all just as fake as the rest of them!

"People moan about fake people in the villa then you put a real person in and the it turns to bullying! Seriously! #LoveISland

On Sunday night's episode, Jack got chatting to Gemma Owen by the pool, revealing all the details about his famous family back home in Ireland and London.

The 23-year-old told her that his dad is Ronan Keating and he also opened up about his mother Yvonne Connolly and his younger sister Ali, who are both into horses just like Gemma.

Gemma Owen. Photo: ITV — © ITV

Meanwhile, Jack’s dad Ronan Keating has already admitted he is worried about his son Jack in Love Island noting how “quiet and nervous” he has been on the show.

The Irish singer said he has known his son was due to enter the reality show for weeks, but has been an “absolute mess” ever since he made his debut.

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show, he said: "I'm a mess. I'm an absolute mess."

He added: “He was very quiet, he seemed a little bit nervous which is understandable I guess.

“I hope he does okay. He's got such a big heart and he's a real softie. I worry about him in there with all those other guys.”

He added: "We miss him a lot in the house, and the kids miss him."

The Dubliner explained that Jack, 23, had been on lockdown in Spain for weeks whilst he was on standby to land as a bombshell on the hit show.