Love Island fans fume after Irish contestant Martin Akinola ‘humiliated’ in villa

Dubliner Martin Akinola entered the villa as a bombshell in Casa Amor last week after forming a connection with Tanya Manhenga.

Fans of the show have defended Dubliner Martin Akinola after last night's episode — © ITV

Love Island viewers were left fuming after an Irish contestant was “violated” in last night’s episode.

Tanya controversially decided to choose Martin over her former flame Shaq at the explosive recoupling on Thursday night – throwing away their romance that had been blossoming since Day 1.

But on her return to the villa, Tanya seemingly realised her true feelings for Shaq and called things off in an awkward chat by the firepit.

And on Monday night, the 23-year-old took things one step further by declaring her love for Shaq in a dramatic speech in front of the entire villa – including Martin.

Tanya apologised to Shaq for “embarrassing” him and “making you feel hurt” before revealing that the pair had snuck a kiss behind Martin’s back.

“I’m saying this in front of everyone because I came in with Martin in front of everyone, and I can’t imagine the embarrassment that you felt, the hurt that you felt and how disappointed you were in me,” she began.

“I’m so sorry for embarrassing you and making you feel hurt and not speaking to you all these days has been so hard.

“Being in bed and you’re not there has been really hard for me. And even though it wasn’t the best situation bringing Martin back - sorry Martin – it has made me realise that I don’t want anyone else.

“It doesn’t matter who walks through this door, it doesn’t matter what happens, what challenge is there. I don’t care about winning, I don't care about anyone speaking to me, I only want you.

“I just wanted to let you know how sorry I am and I’m never ever gonna do anything like that again to make you feel like that. I just want to let you know, from the bottom of my heart, I love you so much”.

But viewers were unimpressed by Tanya’s gesture and slammed her for “humiliating” Martin in front of their fellow Islanders.

Many fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns over the “cruel” moment, with one person writing: “Sorry but this was just actual pure evil, how mortifying for Martin like is he a spare part in your movie. The poor bloke has feelings this is horrible!!”

Another said: “wait but Tanya… Martin is right there too? this is really mean. sorry this is MEAN”.

And a third added: “I don’t think Tanya understands how humiliating it is for Martin to hear this in front of EVERYONE in the villa”.

While a fourth chimed in: “Tanya needs to realise Martin has feelings too & she can’t just play people. If a lad was doing what she’s doing, everyone would be fuming!”

And someone else said: “Tanya apologising to Shaq for embarrassing him by embarrassing Martin is so insane what is wrong with this girl”.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.