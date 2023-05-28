Louise Cooney reveals her pregnancy cravings and shares worries about motherhood

The influencer revealed last week that she and her boyfriend Mark Sweeney are about to become parents for the first time and the pair are “so excited”.

Louise Cooney has opened up about her pregnancy cravings after announcing that she’s expecting her first child later this year.

The influencer revealed last week that she and her boyfriend Mark Sweeney are about to become parents for the first time and the pair are “so excited”.

Now four months into her pregnancy, Louise has admitted that she’s suffered from tons of symptoms from bloating to burping, but she’s also been craving a host of sweet treats.

Speaking to sundayworld.com, she said her sweet tooth is more extreme than ever now that she’s eating for two but clarified that she hasn’t been tempted to try anything unusual like cement or chalk.

“Everything I loved before, I love ten times more now. I could drink a litre of orange juice every day, which I think is a pretty common craving anyway, but I love orange juice,” she explained.

“I eat all the ice cream I want. I have a real sweet tooth, but I did anyway so it’s like multiplied by ten”.

The Limerick lady spoke about what excites her most about becoming a mum for the first time, including waiting until the baby is born to find out its sex and having conversations about names.

“I can’t wait to have a proper bump and I can’t wait for the next scan. These small things can keep you going.

“I actually can’t even imagine a baby that’s half mine and half Mark’s. Obviously when you love someone, that’s so exciting.

Louise Cooney

“He’s so excited. He’s going to be a great dad. He’s really looking forward to it and so are his parents. It’s the first grandchild on both sides.

“It’s so nice for my sisters to be able to tell whoever they want and my parents because they’re proud and they’re excited. It’s nice to be able to tell the news”.

She also admitted that “everything” about parenting worries her because it will “change her life a lot”.

“There’s just so much to learn. I know I’ll get the hang of it and I’m not worried about that. I’ve always had kids in my life and it’s something that comes quite naturally to me, but you’re responsible for a human which I’m still coming to terms with it.

“It’s so life-changing. I’ve gotten more used to it over the past few months but it’s crazy to get used to the idea of being a mother.”

And as for whether she’ll share photos and videos of her child with her followers or keep them offline, Louise said that she will likely want to show off her baby to some degree.

“It’s kind of what everyone will want to talk to me about now.

“I’m so excited about it that I can’t imagine not sharing it but it’s just so new and it’s new to talk about. It’s been a secret for so long and it’s obviously my first (child)…

“I’ve something I’ve always wanted and I’m so excited about it that. I imagine I’ll be really passionate about it and want to talk about it because it will change my life a lot”.