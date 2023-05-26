Louise Cooney admits her body ‘doesn’t feel normal’ in pregnancy update

The Limerick influencer shocked her Instagram follorwers on Sunday when she revealed that she and her boyfriend Mark Sweeney were expecting their first child together.

Louise became emotional as she spoke about her pregnancy in her latest video

Louise Cooney has admitted she’s “nearly ticked every symptom off the list” after announcing her pregnancy this week.

She has since shared a sweet video documenting the early days of her pregnancy, which she began on March 6.

“Tomorrow I am six weeks pregnant. I have not gotten used to saying that out loud yet at all. I found out yesterday last week, so this is like my eighth day of knowing,” Louise said at the beginning of the 15-minute YouTube clip.

“It’s mad how much my life has been taken over by it – like, my brain has been taken over by it - since I found out.

“We’re so excited and we’re so happy. Life is going to change and it’s already started to change”.

The 30-year-old then went on to tell her fans that she’s experienced almost all the most common pregnancy symptoms from bloating to exhaustion.

Speaking into the camera, Louise said: “My body looks normal but it doesn’t feel normal. I definitely don’t feel normal.

“I’ve had nearly every symptom... I feel totally bloated every day, my boobs are so sore and they have been constantly for the last two weeks.

“I’ve been very windy like burping and stuff – not smelly, there’s just air.

“The constant cramps are bothering me and I’m so tired every night. I’m fine usually during the day but I’m exhausted by nighttime. And I need to pee all the time”.

Continuing to list off symptoms, she added: “Headaches, there’s this terrible cold I got, a gum infection... I felt a little bit nauseous at times but not too bad.

“I think I’ve nearly ticked every symptom off the list so far but there’s actually a lot you can blame on pregnancy”.

Louise hopped on her Instagram stories shortly after sharing the video to thank her followers for their support.

She explained that she wanted to make a YouTube video so that she had something to “look back on” from her pregnancy.

“I feel like I’ve documented so many other journeys and this is such an important one for me, like the most important, so it will be lovely to look back on.

“And then because I wasn’t able to share in that moment, I thought it might be nice to record it and then share it with you after the fact.

“It’s also just very realistic, totally honest. It’s just nice to let you in a little bit more".

Louise added: “It’s probably the biggest news I’ll ever share. Myself and Mark are just over the moon. We’re so excited.

“I’m 17 weeks now, so four months. The last couple of months have been a rollercoaster. Like, all the emotions. We’re so happy and so excited but of course there is fear, there are nerves, there’s a lot to learn.

“But as time settled, I’ve kind of come back to myself and I’m like, ‘It’ll be grand. It will all work out’.

“We have loads of time and there’s loads and loads of resources out there so I’m just going to take my time getting around to all that”.