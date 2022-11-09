Louis Walsh says RTÉ presenter Doireann Garrihy ‘needs to get out of Ireland’

“I decided to do it because I think Doireann is really great but I think she should get out of Ireland, I think she's made for the UK”

The former X-Factor judge recently appeared on the radio presenter's podcast The Laughs of your Life, and said he didn’t realise how big the podcast was until after it aired.

"I didn’t realise everybody listened to it so much, I decided to do it because I think Doireann is really great but I think she should get out of Ireland, I think she's made for the UK,” Louis told Independent.ie.

Asked if he could see her presenting some of the biggest reality shows in the UK, such as Love Island, he said: “I can see her doing everything in the UK. she needs to get out of here, she made it [doing the podcast] very easy.”

After the podcast episode was released, a clip went viral on TikTok of comedian Kayleigh Trappe lip syncing a sound bite of Louis Walsh.

Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy will co-present Season Six of Dancing With The Stars. Photo: RTÉ.

In it, the music manager said Alexandra Burke and Beyoncé’s famous duet on the X-Factor final in 2008 was just “okay” as he was gunning for his band JLS to win.

Louis said Kayleigh’s TikTok is the “funniest thing” he’s ever seen and even sent it to Simon Cowell, despite saying in the clip that the X-Factor judge “pulled a nasty stroke” on him by sabotaging JLS’ chance to win by securing Beyoncé for the show.

"It is the funniest thing I have ever seen, I have sent that to everybody,” he said.

"She [Kayleigh] had me to a tee to with all the facial expressions and everything, it was exactly as I said it, I loved it.”

Louis said it’s “absolutely true” that he only thought Alexandra Burke and Beyoncé’s performance was “okay”.

"Well I wanted JLS to win, it’s all true,” he said.

"I sent [the video] to Simon and he loved it because it’s all true, everything on the X-Factor was real and nobody believes that.

"It was all real, and that was the scary thing.”

Speaking about Irish talent, Louis said he loves Kodaline, and believes they are “made for bigger things”.

"I think they are the best songwriters around,” he said.

“Dermot [Kennedy] is doing great and Hozier, absolutely, there are so many new people, you just go down Grafton St any day and you’ll hear amazing music.”