Louis Walsh says Ronan Keating is ‘not good enough’ to be the new James Bond

Louis admitted he is “not in the fan club” of the Boyzone star.

Louis Walsh has said Ronan Keating is “not good enough” to be the next James Bond as the search begins for Daniel Craig’s replacement.

The former X-Factor judge is set to appear on Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything this evening to get candid with the RTÉ host.

On the show, the Westlife manager admitted he is not a fan of Keating.

When pressed on whether the singer would be a good 007, Louis quickly tried to rush the conversation along.

He said Ronan is not an actor before asking Angela: "Can we move on?”

The host kept him in the hot seat however. “You don’t like him anymore either by the sounds of it,” Angela said.

Louis admitted he is “not in the fan club” of the Boyzone star.

“I look after Westlife, and they are doing great. They are selling out everywhere.”

Ronan Keating

The former judge said too many people on TV act like “everyone” is nice when they are not.

"It’s just my opinion... I don’t like everybody.

"He’s not good enough to be James Bond,” he said.

"You know what, there’s nobody better… he’d put himself forward, that’s one thing about him!”

The conversation took the turn toward Keating when Angela reminded viewers that Dylan Llewellyn, a fellow guest with Walsh, has 100 to 1 odds to be the next Bond.

Dylan starred as Englishman James in the hit series Derry Girls and punters have him up against Niall Horan and Robert Pattinson as a potential fit for 007.

Louis suggested a boy band career for the actor and put his own bets on Colin Farrell for the role.

Getting honest with Angela on the show, Louis also talked about Ireland's Eurovision odds and the ‘curse’ on an Irish win.

"Anybody credible doesn't want to touch Eurovision because they're afraid of coming last,” he said.

Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything airs on Saturday at 9.40pm on RTÉ One.

The RTÉ presenter recently returned to Irish screens with the show she calls her “dream.”

"To be able to to shape a show with your own name on it on a Saturday night is the dream.

"It was more about it being the right job, rather than a job in Ireland if that makes sense,” she told RSVP Magazine ahead of this week’s episode.