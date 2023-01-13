Lottie Ryan shares adorable snaps of son Wolf who ‘looks like his grandad’ Gerry

Almost two-year-old Wolf was dressed to the nines in his ‘cozy days’ outfit

Lottie Ryan has shared sweet snaps of her young son posing, with followers praising her “adorable” little boy’s fashion sense.

The all-beige ensemble was topped -off with some adorable tiny Vans on his feet.

"Cozy Days,” Lottie captioned the photo, with followers gushing about her “gorgeous” son.

"Gorgeous little man, looks very like his grandad,” one said.

"He’s the most beautiful little boy I’ve ever seen!” another commented.

Others said the toddler was “a cutie” and praised mum Lottie for his dress sense.

A snap of Lottie holding Wolf from last week drew equal amounts of love from followers, with commenters sharing how the toddler is “the image of” her dad Gerry Ryan.

"Can't believe he looks so like your dad,” another said.

Another added: “Beautiful photos. Your Dad would be so proud of you. "

Lottie has been open about life as a mum, taking to Instagram on his first birthday to share the “milestone” occasion in June.

The star said that she felt “strangely emotional” as she celebrated her son Wolf’s first birthday.

The RTÉ 2fm presenter and her husband Fabio Aprile welcomed their baby boy in 2021 and have had the “happiest year” of their lives being parents.

“I don't know if you noticed but Wolf is one and it's just been such a strangely emotional day,” she said.

“I wasn't expecting to get all emotional about it, but I don't know if that's just me or if other first-time mums experience that as well.

“But it's definitely a milestone. I feel like I blinked and the past year happened.

“It's kind of hard to believe it was a year ago. It's wild. Happiest year of my life, hands down.”