Lottie Ryan reveals she was ‘utterly heartbroken’ when her parents separated

Gerry and Morah Ryan split up in 2008 after 26 years of marriage.

Lottie Ryan has revealed that she was “utterly heartbroken” when her parents separated.

Her dad, the late RTÉ broadcaster Gerry Ryan, and mum Morah were married for 26 years and announced that they were ending their relationship in March 2008.

Speaking to her pal Jennifer Zamparelli on their new podcast Jen & Lottie do… Parenting, Lottie opened up about how her parents’ split affected her and her four siblings: Bonnie, Babette, Rex, and Elliott.

She admitted that she had friends whose parents were no longer together as a child, but this didn’t make things any easier when it happened to her.

“Growing up I had loads of friends who had parents who were separated. Some of them grew up like that, some of them had happened later in life,” she said.

Morah and Gerry Ryan

“It didn’t mean that when my parents separated I was going, ‘Oh yeah, this is cool. I’m totally okay with this.’ I was utterly heartbroken.”

Lottie, the eldest of the Ryan children, was 22 years old when her parents separated.

However, she doesn’t remember how Gerry and Morah broke the news – she just knows that she “didn’t take it well”.

“I think my mum told me and I didn’t take it well,” she shared.

“Telling me is going to be completely different to telling every single one of my brothers and sisters.

“Because everyone was at completely different ages and required their parents to be different things for them at different ages.

“That unit means something different when you’re a different age, but I think no matter what age you are, you’re going to be heartbroken.”

She explained that many children worry that one of their parents will no longer be living in the same house as them.

“You start thinking, ‘How is the dynamic going to change? Am I going to have to live with dad on XYZ days and live with mum on these days’.

“Because you’re a kid you’re selfish and thinking, ‘Does that mean I won’t get to see my friends at the weekend cause I have to go and stay with so and so?’”

Jennifer then revealed that she and her husband Lauterio have spoken about how they would parent their two children, Florence and Enzo, if they ever split up.

“I said to Lau and I was very clear - if we ever split, we would be amazing at being separated parents,” she said.

“We really would go out of our way to be those people who don’t speak badly of each other.

“It probably comes from looking at other couples in our family have dealt with separation, maybe on his side. There’s a lot of hurt and a lot of things haven’t been resolved. It’s been quite difficult for everybody”.

The broadcaster added that she would “do everything in my power” to make their marriage work for the kids.

“They deserve it, he deserves it, I deserve it, our marriage would deserve it and our relationship would deserve it.

“We’ve been together 15 years. It’s not all rosy, things happen.

“You’re mad about them, you’re not, you want to kill them, they’re your best friend, they go away, you’re disappointed - there’s all that and that’s all normal. That’s all okay.

“Sometimes it’s easier to walk away, but sometimes it can be harder to stay and work it out.

“Because we’ve decided to have kids, because we have a family unit, because there’s always a respect for him, I would try everything.”