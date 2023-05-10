Lottie Ryan opens up on miscarriage scare and says ‘I thought I was losing him’

“I constantly thought I was losing him, constantly. And I was constantly in A&E.”

Lottie Ryan has described how she was left “distraught” and “covered in blood” after thinking she’d suffered a miscarriage.

The RTÉ 2fm star welcomed her son Wolf with husband Fabio Aprile back in June 2021.

However, the months leading up to Wolf’s birth were “really tough” on Lottie, the eldest daughter of late RTÉ broadcaster Gerry Ryan, as there were some complications with her pregnancy.

Speaking on the first episode of her new podcast, Jen & Lottie do... Parenting, with pal Jennifer Zamparelli, she recalled how she would bleed heavily while carrying her son and frequently visited A&E over miscarriage fears.

“I constantly thought I was losing him, constantly. And I was constantly in A&E. It was really, really tough to the point that I’m pretty sure I have some kind of PTSD from it,” the 37-year-old explained.

“I’d heavily bleed constantly through the second trimester, which is very late in the pregnancy to be bleeding constantly.”

Jennifer Zamparelli and Lottie Ryan have launched their own podcast

Lottie said that her condition left health practitioners dumbfounded as they couldn’t figure out what was causing the blood loss.

“We knew I had a condition called bicornuate uterus which basically means your uterus is a heart shape.

“It means that point in the middle of the heart, it comes in three different stages. Depends how far down it goes. Some people’s goes the full way down so their uterus is actually split in two.

“So, Wolf had a very small space to grow in. That’s why he came so early, because he was a bit squished. It was an emergency section because his head was up and he had no room to turn.

“I now know that there was other stuff going on in my uterus but at the time, I just was constantly bleeding”.

Lottie then opened up about how she ended up in A&E “covered in blood” and holding “a lunchbox with an organ”.

She admitted that she was “distraught” that she had to go into the hospital alone as Covid restrictions prevented Fabio from coming with her at the time.

“Without being graphic, I was passing things and going, ‘That’s my baby. That’s what’s happened now and I have to take this out of the toilet and go to A&E with it’.

“That time I did think that was it. They take it from you and they run tests and try to calm you down. They do their best but I suppose what can they say until they’ve conducted proper tests on it.

“Thankfully, I went in that day and they were like, ‘No, you’re still pregnant’. Thank god. I was like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ and they said they’d have to do some proper testing when I had the baby but there wasn’t much they could do when I was pregnant.”

Thankfully, baby Wolf was happy and healthy when he entered the world almost two years ago, with his doting mum describing him as an “absolute trooper”.