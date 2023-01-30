Lottie Ryan opens up about losing DWTS hosting gig to Doireann Garrihy

Back in October, RTÉ announced that Doireann Garrihy would be replacing Nicky Byrne as co-presenter alongside Jennifer Zamparelli.

Lottie Ryan has opened up about not being chosen to co-host the latest series of Dancing With the Stars.

The news shocked viewers at the time, with many expecting the gig to go to Lottie, who acted as a stand-in host last season.

The radio DJ, whose father is the late broadcaster Gerry Ryan, also hosts the official Dancing With the Stars podcast and won the competition back in 2020, making her a “top favourite” to take over Nicky’s role.

Lottie was reportedly “devastated” about losing out on the role, but she recently admitted that she’s “just genuinely happy” to be involved in the show by hosting the Dancing with the Stars: Official Podcast.

“The funny thing is Dancing With The Stars is such a big show. Everyone is interested in what happens with it,” she told the Irish Mail on Sunday.

“But behind the scenes we are all constantly screen testing for different things all the time. So, you’re constantly being propelled on to do other things and to want to do better and to learn from everything.

“I think I’m just genuinely happy to be a part of that show in any way, shape or form. I’ve always said in the beginning I was an actual fan of the show.

“When I ended up doing just contributor on the after-show, I just never in a million years thought I’d get to take part or do the podcast or hostess because I got to host with Nicky.”

She added: “So, my boxes are well and truly ticked. But of course I would love a big shiny floor and TV show. But there will be plenty more.”

The mum-of-one said her dream job would be to host her own radio talk show.

“I love talking to people. I think it would absolutely be something that would drive me. Whether it’s radio or television, talking to people and helping people tell their stories is the place I want to be.

“I don’t know what it is about being in a radio studio, it’s probably one of the most comforting places to me. It’s up there like being in bed in your pyjamas watching telly, eating your favourite food.”

She continued: “I’m not great in crowds. I’m not great in big groups of people. And being in a studio with the small teams we work with is my comfort zone.”