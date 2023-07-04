Lottie Ryan leaves Noel Kelly’s talent agency NK Management amid RTÉ pay scandal

NK Management is currently under fire after it emerged last month that RTÉ paid its client, Ryan Tubridy, €345,000 more than was publicly disclosed during his time as Late Late Show host.

Lottie Ryan has announced that she has “parted ways” with Noel Kelly’s talent agency.

The RTÉ 2fm star was previously signed with NK Management, which also represents the likes of Ryan Tubridy, Doireann Garrihy, and Claire Byrne.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Lottie told her followers that she was no longer working with the agency.

“My relationship with NK Management ended a number of weeks ago when we respectfully parted ways,” Lottie wrote.

“I will not be making any further comment”.

NK Management is currently under fire after it emerged last month that RTÉ paid its client, Ryan Tubridy, €345,000 more than was publicly disclosed during his time as Late Late Show host.

Meanwhile, Lottie has also made headlines in recent days for filming a promotional advert for a car company on RTÉ’s campus without any permission.

The Dubliner is a Toyota Long Mile brand ambassador and started working with the brand in 2020, shortly after winning that year’s season of Dancing with the Stars.

And while RTÉ has no commercial affiliation to the automobile manufacturer, the advert for a new electric model was filmed on the national broadcaster’s campus.

The video is filmed at the back of the RTÉ Radio building and adjacent to the Fair City Carrigstown set and features a sign saying ‘RTÉ electrical vehicle charging only’.

The clip sees Lottie praise on the car as “the equivalent of a first-class plane seat on the road”.

“The experience of driving the BZ4X has been unlike anything I’ve ever done before because this to me is like the equivalent of a first-class plane seat on the road. It’s fully electric, the steering wheel heats up. We’ve got the charging point, it’s literally as simple as like connecting your joystick into your PlayStation,” she says in the ad.

“To see how far Toyota have come in such a short space of time with where the cars are levelling up to is very cool. It’s about what fits into your lifestyle and what works for you,” she adds.

The mum-of-one has reportedly since been “spoken to” by RTÉ management for breaching the company’s social media contracts.

The controversial video was also taken down after RTÉ were contacted for comment by the Irish Independent.

“Permission was not given by RTÉ to Lottie Ryan for the filming or for the post in question. RTÉ has comprehensive social media guidelines that all employees – staff and contractors – are contractually obliged to adhere to. This matter has been addressed with her by management. The post has been taken down,” a spokesperson said.